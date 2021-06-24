Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,268,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,916 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.27% of Johnson Controls International worth $970,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $66.47. The stock had a trading volume of 81,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,696. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

