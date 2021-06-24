Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,056 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 62,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 46,687 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

