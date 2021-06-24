Sageworth Trust Co Purchases 9,219 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3,179.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 182.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fortive by 418.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Fortive by 44.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $68.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,342. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.66. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

