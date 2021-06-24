Martin Currie Ltd. Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 5.0% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Linde worth $129,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $286.70. 16,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,483. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $204.02 and a 12 month high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

