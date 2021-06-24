NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $987,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 222.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $49.48 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.84.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

