Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 0.8% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $20,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 24.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,615. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.13. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

