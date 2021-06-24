Sageworth Trust Co Has $115,000 Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 3,206.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vontier were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at $6,279,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $5,349,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $5,056,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

VNT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.36.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

