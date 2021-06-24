United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Lifted by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises 1.7% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 45,779.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 251,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.77.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $6.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $314.53. The company had a trading volume of 36,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,559. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.10 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

