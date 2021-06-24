VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading Up 6.4%

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $24.54. Approximately 22,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 972,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on VZIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.36.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.20 million. Equities analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $567,506.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 162,290 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $3,177,638.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,413,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,225,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter worth $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter worth $219,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

