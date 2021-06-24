Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.70

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.70 and last traded at $58.67, with a volume of 5345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.17.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

