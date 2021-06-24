Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 39,186 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 39,186 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies makes up 1.4% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ST. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.29. 9,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,931. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.33. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,158 shares of company stock worth $1,895,555 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

