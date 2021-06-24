SevenOneSeven Capital Management Invests $444,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.67. 274,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,239,481. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.45.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

