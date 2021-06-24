Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Tops $0.0682 on Major Exchanges

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0682 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. Fuse Network has a market cap of $3.75 million and $455,014.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00166879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00099617 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,902.28 or 0.99830400 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

