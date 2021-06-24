uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $65.40 Average PT from Brokerages

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.40.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.
uniQure stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. uniQure has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $68.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.58.
In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $119,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,050 shares of company stock worth $993,526. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter valued at $293,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 222.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 112.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.
About uniQure
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.
