uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $65.40 Average PT from Brokerages

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

uniQure stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. uniQure has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $68.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.58.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that uniQure will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $119,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,050 shares of company stock worth $993,526. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter valued at $293,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 222.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 112.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

