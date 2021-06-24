Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 355.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $147,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,919,000 after buying an additional 230,381 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.80.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $494.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $468.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.19 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $194.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.