Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 85.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,417 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.80.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $494.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.19 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

