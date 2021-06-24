Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Purchases 2,000 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 10x Genomics accounts for about 9.2% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,307,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,591,000 after buying an additional 144,119 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after buying an additional 2,970,625 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 80.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,396,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,698,000 after buying an additional 621,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 285.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,221,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,035,000 after buying an additional 904,239 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.38, for a total transaction of $996,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 406,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,051,160.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,735 shares of company stock valued at $43,736,141. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,253. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.62. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.37 and a twelve month high of $203.64.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

