Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.050-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.40 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.840-1.040 EPS.

Shares of LE stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.38. 5,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,428. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 2.55.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $202,203.57. Also, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

