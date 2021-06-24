Sageworth Trust Co Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.43. 1,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.12. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $32.41.

