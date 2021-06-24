South Dakota Investment Council Has $20.30 Million Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $20,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,227,000 after buying an additional 185,036 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,539. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

NYSE COR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.93. 3,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,569. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.66%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.