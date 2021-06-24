South Dakota Investment Council Has $17.66 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,485 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $17,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.80. The company had a trading volume of 24,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $109.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

