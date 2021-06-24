Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $3.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $350.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,360,605. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $237.35 and a 52-week high of $348.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

