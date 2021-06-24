Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,642 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 64,983 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $29,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 247.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,988 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 46.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 433,168 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 138,235 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 40,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,498. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

