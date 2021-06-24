Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 134,529 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.39% of Cimarex Energy worth $23,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEC. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Shares of XEC traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

