Analysts Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Announce $2.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will report earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $1.85. CVS Health reported earnings per share of $2.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $8.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.41. 126,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,961,327. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.15. The stock has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

