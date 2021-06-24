The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to post earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. The Clorox posted earnings of $2.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Clorox.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.61.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,717. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $172.35 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $254,283,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $200,453,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 1,577.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,186,000 after acquiring an additional 722,734 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 494.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,647 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 24.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after acquiring an additional 199,542 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.