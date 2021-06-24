The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to post earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. The Clorox posted earnings of $2.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.61.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,717. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $172.35 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $254,283,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $200,453,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 1,577.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,186,000 after acquiring an additional 722,734 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 494.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,647 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 24.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after acquiring an additional 199,542 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.