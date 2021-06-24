Edge Capital Group LLC Has $7.23 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,167 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.12. The company had a trading volume of 404,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,776,125. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $136.29 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

