Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 8,358 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,358 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $478.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.99 and a fifty-two week high of $482.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $432.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,577 shares of company stock valued at $73,206,441. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

