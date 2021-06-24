LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Holdings Cut by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 136,207 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of LKQ worth $16,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.67. 24,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,361. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

