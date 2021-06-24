Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys 907,672 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 8,794.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907,672 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $19,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

NYSE:BKR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.58. 72,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,400,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.