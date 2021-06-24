Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $84,102.00

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $31.81 million and $84,102.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for $521.85 or 0.01539042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00167660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00100604 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,898.28 or 0.99973536 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 60,960 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

