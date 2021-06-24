Audius (AUDIO) Market Cap Reaches $85.64 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Audius coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002105 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $85.64 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00056185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.68 or 0.00615455 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00040081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

