Autonio Hits One Day Volume of $302,472.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $302,472.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0676 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00167660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00100604 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,898.28 or 0.99973536 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,958,209 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

