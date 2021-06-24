MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $542,941.65

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $542,941.65 and $28,944.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,971.39 or 1.00189139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00030657 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00314237 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.00381280 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.73 or 0.00733556 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00058060 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003842 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars.

