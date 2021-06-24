JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $2,424,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 37,589 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

JPM traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.20. 281,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,884,429. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.