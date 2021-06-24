Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE SRC traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,045. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.93, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% in the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

