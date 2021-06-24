Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, May 31st. ATB Capital increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

KEL traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$3.45. 189,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,517. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$1.34 and a 12 month high of C$3.62. The company has a market cap of C$650.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.99.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$59.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson acquired 501,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,202,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,927,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

