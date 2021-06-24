Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTV traded up $2.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.43. 11,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $73.36 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.40.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

