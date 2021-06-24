DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,426 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.84% of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFPH. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFPH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 1,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,515. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

