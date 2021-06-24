Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDCO traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 40,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.37.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.