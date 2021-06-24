Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 106,348 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,348 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 3.7% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $213,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

WLTW stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.44. 16,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.50.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

