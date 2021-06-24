Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ (AGLE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 78.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.73. 2,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,607. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $10.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $329.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,498,000 after buying an additional 112,210 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

