Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,399,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,016,849 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.07% of Honeywell International worth $1,606,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.44. 29,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,107. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.53 and a 52 week high of $234.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.28. The stock has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

