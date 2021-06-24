Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 5,713 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $241.17. 8,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,144. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.08.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.