Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 13,554 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,554 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $330,125.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,941,063.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,976 shares of company stock valued at $41,522,468 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $350.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.39, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.93 and a 1-year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

