NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN opened at $217.90 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $224.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

