Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 138.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,798 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $27,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $66.33. 33,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,487,696. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

