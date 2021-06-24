The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 132.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,394,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after purchasing an additional 290,433 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,655,603 shares of company stock worth $230,597,539 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $99.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.