Martin Currie Ltd. Acquires 1,654 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Illumina makes up about 3.1% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $79,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,114 shares of company stock worth $7,244,188 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $474.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,120. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $410.38. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.