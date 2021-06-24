QS Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,280,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of QS Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. QS Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $62,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.97. 222,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,061,521. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.